Slain Broadcaster Olayikitan Oyesiku To Be Laid To Rest July 31st

The family of the late Olayikitan Ibilola Oyesiku, the former broadcaster who was tragically killed in June, has announced the burial arrangements for the deceased.

According to the burial programme released by the family, the obsequies will begin with a Night of Tributes on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Ayo Rosiji Hall, Cathedral House, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Service of Songs and Wake-Keeping will hold on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the Cathedral of St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall, Ake, Abeokuta, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Funeral Service and Private Interment are scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Cathedral of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Ake, Abeokuta, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In the burial announcement, the Oyesiku family expressed gratitude to God for the life and legacy of their beloved daughter, sister, mother, cousin, aunt and grandaunt, saying her memory would continue to be cherished.

The announcement also quoted 1 Thessalonians 4:14 (KJV): “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.”