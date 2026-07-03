Senator Ikeje Asogwa Appionts Six Special Advisers, 24 Executive Assistants

byCKN NEWS -
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Newly elected Senator Ikeje Asogwa has appionted six new Special Advisers and 24 Executive Assistants 

Those who made it are forrmer Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, former commissioners and House of Assembly Members others. 

Rt. Hon. Dr. Chinedu Nwamba (Political), 

Rt. Hon. Dr. Ogbonna Idike (Security and Logistics), 

Rt. Hon. Mrs. Ethel Ugwuanyi  (Women Affairs), 

Hon. Barr. Vincent Diugwu (Legal Matters)

 Hon. John Nwakoby (Non-Indigenes), and

 Hon. Martin Oloto (Strategy and Tactics).

Full Statement 

SENATOR IKEJE ASOGWA APPOINTS ADDITIONAL SIX SPECIAL ADVISERS, 24 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANTS

In his determined and unwavering commitment to achieving effective and efficient service delivery, as well as grassroots-oriented representation, and in addition to the initial appointment of 11 aides upon assuming office, Senator Ikeje Asogwa has appointed an additional six Special Advisers and 24 Executive Assistants.

  The Special Advisers are: Rt. Hon. Dr. Chinedu Nwamba (Political), Rt. Hon. Dr. Ogbonna Idike (Security and Logistics), Rt. Hon. Mrs. Ethel Ugwuanyi (Women Affairs), Hon. Barr. Vincent Diugwu (Legal Matters), Hon. John Nwakoby (Non-Indigenes), and Hon. Martin Oloto (Strategy and Tactics).

   The 24 Executive Assistants were selected from the 24 Development Centres across the six local government areas that make up Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

  Senator Asogwa congratulated the new appointees and urged them to remain focused and committed in discharging their responsibilities, stressing that the people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone deserve quality and inclusive representation.

Signed 

HON. SAMSON EZEA 

DIRECTOR, MEDIA, PUBLICITY AND COMMUNICATION


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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