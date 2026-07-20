Rodri Wins World Cup Best Player

byCKN NEWS -
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Manchester City midfielder Rodri, a key figure in Spain's run to a second men's World Cup triumph, was named best player.

The 30-year-old received the Golden Ball from Fifa president Gianni Infantino on the field at the MetLife Stadium following the final in New Jersey.

It was the third major individual accolade of his career, having won the Ballon d'Or in 2023 and then Uefa Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament after Spain's final triumph against England two years ago.

Messi won the Silver Ball as the second-best player, with Mbappe named Bronze Ball winner.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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