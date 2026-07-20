Rodri Wins World Cup Best Player

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, a key figure in Spain's run to a second men's World Cup triumph, was named best player.

The 30-year-old received the Golden Ball from Fifa president Gianni Infantino on the field at the MetLife Stadium following the final in New Jersey.

It was the third major individual accolade of his career, having won the Ballon d'Or in 2023 and then Uefa Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament after Spain's final triumph against England two years ago.

Messi won the Silver Ball as the second-best player, with Mbappe named Bronze Ball winner.