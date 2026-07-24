Outrage as Masquerade Allegedly Stabs Man To Death During 'Nwafor Ogidi' Festival

A tragic incident has cast a dark shadow over the 2026 edition of 'Nwafor Ogidi' Festival following the death of a young man allegedly stabbed by a masquerade after he reportedly failed to give out his money.

The incident, which reportedly occurred during the annual cultural celebration in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over public safety during traditional festivals.





According to eyewitness accounts circulating within the community, the victim was allegedly attacked with a dagger after an altercation over money demanded by the masquerade. He reportedly sustained fatal injuries and died from the attack. (Watch video clip on the comment section)





If confirmed, the incident raises serious questions about security arrangements and the conduct of some masquerade groups during cultural festivals, particularly allegations of harassment, intimidation and extortion of residents and visitors.





Reacting to the development, concerned residents have called on Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to order a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.





"No cultural festival should become a death sentence for anyone. Traditions must be celebrated within the confines of the law, and every life must be protected," a resident said.





The incident has also reignited debate over the need for stricter regulation of masquerade activities during public festivals.





Legal experts note that while cultural festivals are protected as part of Nigeria's rich heritage, they remain subject to the country's laws. State governments possess the authority to regulate, restrict or, where necessary, suspend festival activities in the interest of public safety, maintenance of law and order, and the protection of citizens' rights.





Similarly, masquerades or any individuals who assault, intimidate, extort or unlawfully obstruct public roads may be liable for criminal prosecution, as cultural traditions do not override the provisions of the Constitution or Nigeria's criminal laws.





Residents are urging the Anambra State Government, security agencies and traditional authorities to review existing guidelines governing masquerade outings to prevent similar tragedies in the future.





As of the time of filing this report, the Anambra State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident, and the identity of the deceased had yet to be officially released.





The incident has left many residents mourning while calls continue to grow for justice, accountability and stronger measures to ensure that cultural celebrations remain peaceful rather than becoming scenes of violence.





Source: Anambra News