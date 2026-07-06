NOUN Law Graduates Demand Admission Into Nigerian Law School , Plan March To Abuja

Over 4,000 Nigerian law graduates completed their degrees, met every academic requirement and are now being told they cannot become lawyers.

Not because they failed. But because of an institutional dispute that has nothing to do with their qualifications.

That is what is happening to NOUN law graduates right now.

The National Association of NOUN Law Graduates has announced a peaceful procession from July 7 to July 9 2026 from various states converging on Abuja.

They plan to present petitions to the National Assembly demanding intervention. The association described the continued exclusion as subjecting hundreds of qualified Nigerians to uncertainty, hardship, emotional distress and economic loss.

The NOUN Amendment Act 2018 signed by former President Buhari formally recognised NOUN law degrees and gave its graduates the legal right to apply for admission into the Nigerian Law School.

That amendment was a clear legislative intervention that settled the question of whether NOUN law graduates are qualified in principle. They are and the law says so.

The Legal Education Consolidation Act Cap L10 LFN 2004 which established the Council for Legal Education states that law graduates from Nigerian universities are eligible for Law School admission.

NOUN is a Nigerian university recognised by the NUC. Its graduates fall squarely within that provision.

Under Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution no Nigerian citizen shall be subjected to disabilities or restrictions to which citizens of Nigeria of other communities are not subjected.

Every other law graduate from every other Nigerian university is eligible for Law School admission. Excluding NOUN graduates from the same process is a discrimination argument with genuine constitutional grounding.

The Council for Legal Education, which governs Law School admissions, has consistently raised concerns about capacity.

The Law School has seven campuses. Absorbing a backlog of over 4,000 additional students simultaneously presents a genuine logistical challenge that the institution has used to justify phased admission.

The first set of NOUN graduates was eventually admitted and performed well by all accounts.

But subsequent cohorts have faced continued delays rather than a systematic resolution.

The limitation is not a legal one. It is an institutional one. And the distinction matters because it changes what the solution looks like.

What I think

These graduates did everything right. They enrolled in a nationally accredited university. They studied law for the required number of years. They passed their examinations. They graduated. Then an institutional standoff that they had no part in creating denied them the next step of their professional journey.

The AGF Lateef Fagbemi has been acknowledged for his efforts toward resolution. The first set of NOUN graduates that was admitted performed well, which demolished the argument that NOUN law graduates are academically inferior. There is no legitimate academic reason left to exclude them.

What remains is institutional inertia dressed as policy. And institutional inertia has a cost that is being paid not by the institutions but by the individual graduates watching their peers call themselves barristers while they wait.

The procession to Abuja is constitutionally protected under Section 40 of the Constitution as a peaceful assembly. It is the right move. Visibility creates pressure and pressure is what has historically moved this issue whenever it moved at all.

The National Assembly oversight committees they plan to petition have the constitutional authority under Section 88 to investigate and direct remedial action. That avenue is the most powerful one available to them beyond litigation.