Nigerian Army Commissions 110 New Housing Units for Soldiers In Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned 110 new housing units for junior soldiers and senior non-commissioned officers at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, reaffirming the Nigerian Army's commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the COAS said the project reflects the Army's "Soldier First" policy, stressing that providing decent accommodation for soldiers and their families boosts morale, strengthens commitment, and enhances operational readiness.

The housing project, constructed by the Directorate of Procurement (Army), comprises 52 buildings in 21 blocks with 10 modern designs. It includes one- and two-bedroom flats for 80 Corporals and below, as well as three-bedroom flats and twin houses for 30 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs).

Lieutenant General Shaibu urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the facilities, noting that the welfare of soldiers remains a top priority in building a professional and effective Army capable of defending the nation.

Army officials also encouraged the beneficiaries to properly maintain the houses to ensure they remain in good condition for years to come.



