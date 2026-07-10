May Edochie Sues ex-lawyer, Yinka Theisen For N1.5bn Over ‘Leak Of Private Information Online’

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has filed a lawsuit at the Lagos high court over the alleged leak of her private information and a sustained campaign of online harassment.

The suit, marked LD/10737GCM/2026, was filed through her lawyers Jessica Egbafor and Esther Fijo of Greylaw Partners against Emeka Ugwuonye, her former lawyer, Yinka Omolola Theisen, former partner of Yul’s brother Linc Edochie, and unidentified operators of several social media accounts.