May Edochie Sues ex-lawyer, Yinka Theisen For N1.5bn Over ‘Leak Of Private Information Online’

byCKN NEWS -
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May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has filed a lawsuit at the Lagos high court over the alleged leak of her private information and a sustained campaign of online harassment.

The suit, marked LD/10737GCM/2026, was filed through her lawyers Jessica Egbafor and Esther Fijo of Greylaw Partners against Emeka Ugwuonye, her former lawyer, Yinka Omolola Theisen, former partner of Yul’s brother Linc Edochie, and unidentified operators of several social media accounts.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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