Late Billionaire Lucky Adimike’s Family Responds To Interview Granted By His Wife Chizoba

Their Statement In Response

“One Lie Too Many

Yesterday, we woke up to an interview granted by Chizoba, the wife of our late brother, Lucky Adimike.

It is on record that Lucky's brothers have never released any public statement or disclosed what we know about his death. We have deliberately remained silent because we wanted to protect our brother's name and preserve the dignity of his family.

Despite our silence, many members of the public have accused us of hiding the truth or attempting to cover up the gruesome murder of our brother. Personally, I reached out to several bloggers and friends who had shared the news and posted his pictures. Many of them agreed to remove their posts out of respect for the family.

A week later, however, our brother's wife went to court seeking to stop the investigation and also petitioned the Inspector General of Police against the very family that had been doing everything possible to protect her, our late brother's reputation, and the family's privacy.

The police investigation has now been concluded, and the matter is before the court. Despite this, she chose to appear on Gbam TV, after making payment for the interview, where she gave what we believe to be a malicious account, targeting the same people who stood by her and protected her throughout this difficult period.

To members of the public, believe every claim at your own peril. The truth has a way of revealing itself, no matter how long it takes.

Ekene Adimike”