ISWAP Terror Leader Surrenders To Army





Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded another major operational breakthrough with the surrender of a senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) finance operative, underscoring the sustained impact of ongoing kinetic and intelligence-driven operations across the North East.

The development comes amid a growing wave of terrorist surrenders, with approximately 46 terrorists and their family members voluntarily surrendering to troops in recent days, further highlighting the mounting pressure on terrorist strongholds.

The terrorist surrendered to troops of 3 Battalion under 24 Task Force Brigade at about 6:45 a.m. on 25 July 2026 along the Ladari–Jegarawa–Tunokalia axis on the Gamboru–Wulgo Main Supply Route. His decision to lay down his arms follows the recent series of coordinated and decisive land and air offensives conducted by Operation HADIN KAI against terrorist enclaves.

Preliminary profiling indicates that the terrorist served as the Chief finance operative of the ISWAP enclave at Jubillaram, where he was responsible for managing the group’s financial activities and logistics. He surrendered alongside two male children.

Items recovered from the terrorist include one AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 101 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, one motorcycle, and the sum of ₦40,000. The individual is currently undergoing detailed profiling and interrogation to exploit actionable intelligence that will support ongoing operations and facilitate the targeting of remaining terrorist elements across the Theatre.

The surrender of such a key finance operative represents another significant setback for ISWAP, reflecting the growing erosion of the group’s command structure, operational capability, and sustainment network under the relentless pressure of Operation HADIN KAI.

Coupled with the increasing number of recent surrenders, this development confirms deepening disillusionment within terrorist ranks and points to an accelerating wave of defections from terrorist camps.

Operation HADIN KAI remains steadfast in its mission to restore enduring peace, security, and stability across the North East. The Theatre Command therefore calls on all remaining terrorists to take advantage of the Federal Government’s non-kinetic initiatives by laying down their arms before it is too late. The Command also urges members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will enhance ongoing counter-terrorism operations.



