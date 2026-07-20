Immigration Comptroller-General Not Under Investigation

byCKN NEWS -
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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is aware of reports in the media about alleged visa racketeering involving some officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, especially subtle insinuations about assumed investigation of the Comptroller General of the Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap.

 The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that it has no case with the Immigration CG.  

There are subsisting cases of alleged visa fraud against some immigration officers at the Federal High Court. Further investigations are ongoing with the possibility that more NIS officers could be arraigned for alleged fraudulent practices in the near future.

However, the Immigration CG is not remotely connected to these investigations.

The media is enjoined to always seek clarifications on the activities of the EFCC to avoid misrepresentation of facts.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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