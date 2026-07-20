Immigration Comptroller-General Not Under Investigation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is aware of reports in the media about alleged visa racketeering involving some officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, especially subtle insinuations about assumed investigation of the Comptroller General of the Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap.

The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that it has no case with the Immigration CG.

There are subsisting cases of alleged visa fraud against some immigration officers at the Federal High Court. Further investigations are ongoing with the possibility that more NIS officers could be arraigned for alleged fraudulent practices in the near future.

However, the Immigration CG is not remotely connected to these investigations.

The media is enjoined to always seek clarifications on the activities of the EFCC to avoid misrepresentation of facts.