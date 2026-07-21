I Rejected Davido's ₦50m Offer To Support Gov Adeleke Campaign..VeryDarkMan

byCKN NEWS -
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Social media activist VeryDarkMan has claimed that he rejected a ₦50 million offer allegedly made by Davido and members of his team to support the governorship campaign of the singer's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to VeryDarkMan, the offer was made over several days, but he refused to accept it despite repeated attempts to convince him. He alleged that his decision to turn down the money led to the end of his friendship with Davido.

Speaking on the issue, he said:

"Davido and his crew promised me ₦50 million to help his uncle's campaign, but I rejected it. 

They begged for days, but I still bounced the offer. That was when we actually stopped hanging out together."

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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