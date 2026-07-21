I Rejected Davido's ₦50m Offer To Support Gov Adeleke Campaign..VeryDarkMan

Social media activist VeryDarkMan has claimed that he rejected a ₦50 million offer allegedly made by Davido and members of his team to support the governorship campaign of the singer's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to VeryDarkMan, the offer was made over several days, but he refused to accept it despite repeated attempts to convince him. He alleged that his decision to turn down the money led to the end of his friendship with Davido.

Speaking on the issue, he said:

"Davido and his crew promised me ₦50 million to help his uncle's campaign, but I rejected it.

They begged for days, but I still bounced the offer. That was when we actually stopped hanging out together."