High Court Judge Abducted In Kebbi State

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Kebbi State High Court Judge, Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza has been abducted by bandits in early hours of Sunday at his home along Zogirma Road in Bunza Local Government Area.


Daily Trust reports attack occurred about 12:00am Saturday night shortly after judge returned from trip to Sokoto. Gunmen stormed residence shouting sporadically and took him away, though nobody else in house hurt.


Police Public Relations Officer Kebbi State Command SP Bashir Usman confirmed abduction, saying Commissioner of Police CP Umar Muhammad Hadejia immediately deployed tactical and intelligence operatives combing forest areas to ensure judge rescued alive and unharmed.


Senior official of Kebbi State High Court who pleaded anonymity described incident as sad and disturbing development for judiciary, saying management has met with heads of security agencies to strategize immediate release. No group claimed responsibility as at time of filing report.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال