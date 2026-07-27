High Court Judge Abducted In Kebbi State

A Kebbi State High Court Judge, Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza has been abducted by bandits in early hours of Sunday at his home along Zogirma Road in Bunza Local Government Area.





Daily Trust reports attack occurred about 12:00am Saturday night shortly after judge returned from trip to Sokoto. Gunmen stormed residence shouting sporadically and took him away, though nobody else in house hurt.





Police Public Relations Officer Kebbi State Command SP Bashir Usman confirmed abduction, saying Commissioner of Police CP Umar Muhammad Hadejia immediately deployed tactical and intelligence operatives combing forest areas to ensure judge rescued alive and unharmed.





Senior official of Kebbi State High Court who pleaded anonymity described incident as sad and disturbing development for judiciary, saying management has met with heads of security agencies to strategize immediate release. No group claimed responsibility as at time of filing report.