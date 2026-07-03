Florence Ajimobi Resumes Office As Nigeria's Ambassador In Austria

Ambassador Florence Ajimobi has finally resumed office as Nigeria's Ambassador to Austria

She posted this information on her social media handle

"Today, I arrived in Vienna to assume duty as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Austria and the International Organisations in Vienna.





I was warmly received at the VIP Wing of Vienna International Airport by the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy and Permanent Mission, Mr. Muyiwa Onifade, accompanied by Home-Based Officers, Local Staff, and distinguished leaders of the Nigerian community in Austria, including representatives of the Oduduwa Group, Igbo Cultural Group, Nigeria-Austria Friendship Group, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), and Nigerian Students in Austria.

I am deeply grateful for this heartfelt welcome and look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Austria."