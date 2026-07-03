Florence Ajimobi Resumes Office As Nigeria's Ambassador In Austria

byCKN NEWS -
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 Ambassador Florence Ajimobi has finally resumed office as Nigeria's Ambassador to Austria 

She posted this information on her social media handle 

"Today, I arrived in Vienna to assume duty as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Austria and the International Organisations in Vienna.



I was warmly received at the VIP Wing of Vienna International Airport by the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy and Permanent Mission, Mr. Muyiwa Onifade, accompanied by Home-Based Officers, Local Staff, and distinguished leaders of the Nigerian community in Austria, including representatives of the Oduduwa Group, Igbo Cultural Group, Nigeria-Austria Friendship Group, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), and Nigerian Students in Austria.

I am deeply grateful for this heartfelt welcome and look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Austria."

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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