Enugu Air Confirms Crash Incident ( More Videos )

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 Public Notice Announcement on Enugu Air at Benin 

Dear Valued Passengers,

Enugu Airlines  wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway incursion after landing today.

We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties.

The aircraft has been secured and the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures. An assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence is currently underway.

As a result, there may be temporary adjustments to some flight schedules. 

Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance.

The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels.

Warm regards,

Enugu Air

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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