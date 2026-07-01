Driver Who Killed His 80 Year Old Former Boss And His 79 year old Wife Sentenced To Death

Jonathan Marcus was employed as a driver by Mr. Adebola Ezekiel (80) and his wife, Mrs. Abiodun Ezekiel in Abuja. After sundry infractions in 2024 he was fired by the couple. A couple of days after both man and wife were murdered at their residence in Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja. The Police Investigation led to the arrest of their former driver who fled to Kogi after committing the heinous crime. He was subsequently arraigned for murder. Two years after he got the death sentence for his heinous crime.





The Police Statement on his Conviction





RE: MURDER OF 80-YEAR-OLD ADEBOLA EZEKIEL AND WIFE, ABIODUN EZEKIEL: FCT POLICE SECURE CONVICTION.





… as FCT High court sentences suspect to death by hanging.





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that it has secured the conviction of Jonathan Marcus, who was arrested and prosecuted in connection with the gruesome murder of Mr. Adebola Ezekiel (80) and his wife, Mrs. Abiodun Ezekiel, at their residence in Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.





The tragic incident, which occurred on 1st April, 2024, at the deceased persons’ residence in Zone D, Apo Legislative Quarters, was subjected to an extensive investigation. The investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, Jonathan Marcus, a former driver to the deceased, who was tracked to Obajana, Kogi State, where he had gone into hiding after he committed the crime. He was subsequently arrested and brought to Abuja for further investigation.





During interrogation, the suspect confessed to gaining access to the residence of the deceased at about 11:00 p.m. on 1st April, 2024, where he murdered the couple. Further investigations revealed that the suspect had previously been employed as their driver but was dismissed following repeated disagreements with his employers.





The suspect was subsequently arraigned before the FCT High Court, where the Command diligently prosecuted the case. After evaluating the evidence adduced by the prosecution and hearing the submissions of counsel, Hon. Justice M. S. Idris of the FCT High Court held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Consequently, the Court convicted Jonathan Marcus and sentenced him to death by hanging for the murder of Mr. Adebola Ezekiel and Mrs. Abiodun Ezekiel.





The FCT Police Command reassures residents of the Federal Capital Territory of its firm commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice in accordance with the law.



