Defamation: Court Awards Nollywood Actress N30m Damages

The High Court of Lagos State has reportedly awarded N30 million in damages to actress Adunni Ade over the publication titled “How Dino Melaye Used a Fake Patek Watch to Woo and Knvck Actress Adunni Ade Back, Front and Center".

According to court documents circulating on social media, Adunni Ade instituted a N100 million suit against Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc., alleging defamation and infringement of her right to privacy arising from the publication.





Meta filed a Notice of Preliminary Objection. However, the Applicant subsequently applied to discontinue the action against Meta, leaving Google LLC as the sole respondent in the suit.





Adunni Ade argued that the publication contained unverified and defamatory allegations that infringed on her privacy and damaged her reputation. The court reportedly found in her favour and awarded N30 million in damages against Google LLC.