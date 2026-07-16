David Umahi’s Requests For Autopsy On Mary Habila Who Died At His Ebonyi Residence

The legal team of the Minister of Works, Senator David Nweze Umahi, has formally requested the Ebonyi State Police Command to conduct a comprehensive autopsy on the remains of Miss Mary Habila before her body is released for burial.

In a letter dated 15th July, 2026 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, the solicitors said the request was made “in the interest of justice, transparency, and the due administration of criminal justice.”

According to the letter, Miss Habila, a staff member of David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, who was on secondment to the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja, died on 27th June, 2026 in a building within the Minister’s residence at Umunaga, Uburu, Ohaozara LGA.

The letter stated that the building is designated for staff and other persons working with the Minister, and that on the night of her death, the deceased and another lady, a physiotherapist, were the only occupants. It noted that Miss Habila did not reside in the same building as Senator Umahi.

To “eliminate speculation and ensure that the true cause of death is conclusively determined,” the Minister’s legal team requested that qualified forensic pathologists conduct an independent autopsy.

The lawyers further requested that the remains should not be released to any person, including the next of kin, Mr. Tanko Habila Wisdom of Sabon Gari, Nok, Jaba LGA, Kaduna State, until the autopsy and all necessary investigative procedures are concluded.

The letter said the measure is to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation and ensure the actual cause and circumstances of death are scientifically ascertained.

The Commissioner of Police has acknowledged receipt of the request.

As of press time, the Police Command had not announced when the autopsy would be conducted