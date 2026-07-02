CJN Unveils Digital Management System, Introduces Mandatory E-Filing At Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, on Monday officially unveiled the Nigeria Case Management System (NCMS) and Electronic Filing Platform of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in the Judiciary’s drive towards digital transformation and efficient justice delivery.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by senior judicial officers, including the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, CFR, members of the Bar and other key stakeholders in the justice sector, underscoring the Judiciary’s collective commitment to modernising court administration through technology.





Announcing the initiative, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, described the development as a defining milestone in the Court’s ongoing efforts to align its operations with global standards of judicial administration.





She stated that the administration of justice in the twenty-first century requires judicial institutions that are efficient, transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of court users, adding that courts across the world are increasingly embracing technology to improve case management and access to justice.





According to the Chief Justice, the implementation of the NCMS represents a major step towards the establishment of a fully digitised registry and a more efficient, technology-driven judicial system. She noted that the platform would improve the management of appeals, enhance the accessibility and integrity of court records, strengthen transparency and facilitate the timely administration of justice.





“The launch of the NCMS marks far more than the introduction of a new technological platform. It signifies a defining milestone in the continuing evolution of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and reaffirms our commitment to building a Court that is better equipped to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people in the twenty-first century,” she said.





The Chief Justice explained that the system has been designed to support the entire lifecycle of cases before the Court by significantly improving case tracking, document management, record retrieval and the overall workflow of the Registry while reducing dependence on manual and paper-based processes.





She further stated that the digital platform would strengthen the security and integrity of court records by creating a secure digital repository and comprehensive audit trail for all processes filed before the Court, thereby reducing opportunities for record tampering and reinforcing public confidence in the authenticity and reliability of judicial records.





The implementation of the NCMS, she disclosed, would be carried out in phases. The first phase will focus on the mandatory uploading of electronic copies of processes and records in pending appeals scheduled for hearing between September and December 2026, while the second phase will introduce electronic filing of court processes, fundamentally transforming the manner in which appeals and applications are initiated and managed before the Supreme Court.





The Chief Justice stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on the cooperation, diligence and professionalism of members of the legal profession, warning that any attempt to upload forged, altered or unauthorised processes would attract serious legal, regulatory and disciplinary consequences.





“The integrity of the Court’s records is fundamental and must remain beyond reproach,” she declared.





She acknowledged that the implementation of a project of such magnitude may encounter initial operational challenges but maintained that such difficulties should be seen as opportunities for refinement and continuous improvement.





The Chief Justice also disclosed that the Court is currently undertaking a comprehensive review and verification of pending appeals and related records within its Registry to strengthen confidence in the integrity of its processes and identify any irregularities requiring corrective action.





She commended the efforts of the Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee (JITPO-COM) and paid special tribute to its Chairman, Hon. Justice Kashim Zannah, for his leadership and commitment to the conceptualisation and implementation of the NCMS.





The Chief Justice also acknowledged the contributions of Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro and Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro, as well as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr. Kabir Akanbi, for their roles in strengthening the procedural and administrative framework necessary for the successful implementation of the project.





Expressing optimism about the future of the initiative, she said the NCMS would significantly improve case management, reduce administrative bottlenecks and enhance public confidence in the administration of justice. She added that the successful implementation of the system would establish an important model for adoption by other courts across the country, fostering greater efficiency and improving access to justice throughout Nigeria.





The Chief Justice thereafter formally announced the commencement of the implementation of the Nigerian Case Management System at the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the coming into force of the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Records of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026. July, 2026





CJN UNVEILS DIGITAL CASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, INTRODUCES MANDATORY E-FILING PRACTICE DIRECTIONS





The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, on Monday officially unveiled the Nigeria Case Management System (NCMS) and Electronic Filing Platform of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in the Judiciary’s drive towards digital transformation and efficient justice delivery.





The unveiling ceremony was attended by senior judicial officers, including the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, CFR, members of the Bar and other key stakeholders in the justice sector, underscoring the Judiciary’s collective commitment to modernising court administration through technology.





Announcing the initiative, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, described the development as a defining milestone in the Court’s ongoing efforts to align its operations with global standards of judicial administration.





She stated that the administration of justice in the twenty-first century requires judicial institutions that are efficient, transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of court users, adding that courts across the world are increasingly embracing technology to improve case management and access to justice.





According to the Chief Justice, the implementation of the NCMS represents a major step towards the establishment of a fully digitised registry and a more efficient, technology-driven judicial system. She noted that the platform would improve the management of appeals, enhance the accessibility and integrity of court records, strengthen transparency and facilitate the timely administration of justice.





“The launch of the NCMS marks far more than the introduction of a new technological platform. It signifies a defining milestone in the continuing evolution of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and reaffirms our commitment to building a Court that is better equipped to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people in the twenty-first century,” she said.





The Chief Justice explained that the system has been designed to support the entire lifecycle of cases before the Court by significantly improving case tracking, document management, record retrieval and the overall workflow of the Registry while reducing dependence on manual and paper-based processes.





She further stated that the digital platform would strengthen the security and integrity of court records by creating a secure digital repository and comprehensive audit trail for all processes filed before the Court, thereby reducing opportunities for record tampering and reinforcing public confidence in the authenticity and reliability of judicial records.





The implementation of the NCMS, she disclosed, would be carried out in phases. The first phase will focus on the mandatory uploading of electronic copies of processes and records in pending appeals scheduled for hearing between September and December 2026, while the second phase will introduce electronic filing of court processes, fundamentally transforming the manner in which appeals and applications are initiated and managed before the Supreme Court.





The Chief Justice stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on the cooperation, diligence and professionalism of members of the legal profession, warning that any attempt to upload forged, altered or unauthorised processes would attract serious legal, regulatory and disciplinary consequences.





“The integrity of the Court’s records is fundamental and must remain beyond reproach,” she declared.





She acknowledged that the implementation of a project of such magnitude may encounter initial operational challenges but maintained that such difficulties should be seen as opportunities for refinement and continuous improvement.





The Chief Justice also disclosed that the Court is currently undertaking a comprehensive review and verification of pending appeals and related records within its Registry to strengthen confidence in the integrity of its processes and identify any irregularities requiring corrective action.





She commended the efforts of the Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee (JITPO-COM) and paid special tribute to its Chairman, Hon. Justice Kashim Zannah, for his leadership and commitment to the conceptualisation and implementation of the NCMS.





The Chief Justice also acknowledged the contributions of Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro and Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro, as well as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr. Kabir Akanbi, for their roles in strengthening the procedural and administrative framework necessary for the successful implementation of the project.





Expressing optimism about the future of the initiative, she said the NCMS would significantly improve case management, reduce administrative bottlenecks and enhance public confidence in the administration of justice. She added that the successful implementation of the system would establish an important model for adoption by other courts across the country, fostering greater efficiency and improving access to justice throughout Nigeria.





The Chief Justice thereafter formally announced the commencement of the implementation of the Nigerian Case Management System at the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the coming into force of the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Records of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026.