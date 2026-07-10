Catholic Archbishop Of Benin Augustine Akubeze Dies At 69

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The Catholic Archbishop of Benin Diocese of the Catholic Church Augustine Akubeze is dead

He died at the age 69 on Friday according to this short statement released by the church

"In total surrender to God’s will and sure hope of the Resurrection, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria invites all the faithful and people of goodwill to unite in prayer for the eternal repose of the soul of Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, Metropolitan Archbishop of Benin City and former President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

May the Lord, in His infinite mercy, grant him everlasting rest. And may his soul, together with the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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