Atiku Condemns Attacks On Delta State Governor's Aide





Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the assault on Mr. Tempo Mudi, reportedly a Protocol Officer to the Governor of Delta State, during a political event in Warri, Delta State.

According to media reports, Mr. Mudi was attacked by some youths while campaigning for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre in Effurun.

Atiku described the incident as unfortunate, unacceptable and incompatible with the democratic values that Nigerians have struggled to build over the years.

"No matter how unpopular a political opinion may be, no Nigerian deserves to be assaulted for expressing it. Democracy thrives on persuasion, debate and the freedom to hold divergent views—not intimidation, violence or mob action," he said.

The former Vice President acknowledged the widespread anger and frustration among Nigerians, particularly young people, over the unprecedented hardship, soaring inflation, unemployment, collapsing purchasing power and general hopelessness that have become the defining legacy of the Tinubu administration. He noted that Nigerians are justified in demanding accountability from a government whose record has fallen far short of its promises and whose failures are evident for all to see.

"President Tinubu's record has already rendered its own verdict. Nigerians know that this administration has been an abysmal failure. Its record of economic mismanagement, deepening poverty, rising insecurity and broken promises speaks louder than any campaign speech. But no matter how justified the public anger may be, violence is not, and can never be, the route to national redemption. We must not become what we seek to replace."

"Our greatest weapon against bad governance is not our fists but our votes. Those who have inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians should be rejected through the ballot box, not through physical confrontation. The Permanent Voter Card remains the most powerful instrument for democratic change."

Atiku therefore urged youths in Delta State and across the country to remain peaceful, law-abiding and focused on the larger objective of rescuing Nigeria through constitutional and democratic means.

He stressed that the opposition must distinguish itself from those who have undermined democratic institutions by demonstrating a firm commitment to tolerance, civility and respect for the rights of all citizens, including political opponents.

"The Nigeria we seek to build is one where ideas compete freely, citizens are safe to express their opinions, and governments are changed by ballots—not by brutality. Let us channel our collective anger into peaceful democratic action and ensure that those who have failed the nation are held accountable at the polls."