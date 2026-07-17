Army Chief Commissions Late Gen Lagbaja's Complex In Lagos

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Friday, 17 July 2026, commissioned the Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja Complex at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM), Lagos, reaffirming the Nigerian Army's commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through modern infrastructure that enhances professional military education, efficient administration and personnel welfare in ensuring national security.

The facility, named in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is designed to bolster the College's training, administrative and welfare capabilities by providing a conducive environment for developing highly skilled logistics professionals capable of supporting operational effectiveness across the Nigerian Army.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Lieutenant General Shaibu described the late General Lagbaja as an outstanding military leader whose professionalism, integrity, selfless service and unwavering commitment to national service remain a source of inspiration to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

He stated that naming the complex after the late Army Chief reflects the institution's enduring appreciation of his immense contributions to force development, leadership and operational excellence.

The COAS charged officers, instructors, and students of the College to uphold the values exemplified by the late General Lagbaja by remaining disciplined, professional and committed to excellence in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reiterated that sustained investment in training institutions, modern infrastructure and personnel welfare remains fundamental to his command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptive, combat-ready and resilient force capable of effectively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.







