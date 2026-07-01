AEDC Officials Injured During Anti-Power Theft Operation at Dawaki Police Quarters

Tension erupted at the Dawaki Police Quarters in the Federal Capital Territory on Friday after officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc (AEDC) were attacked while carrying out an enforcement exercise against suspected electricity theft within the estate.

The incident occurred during what sources described as a joint operation involving AEDC's revenue protection personnel and security operatives following intelligence reports of widespread electricity meter bypass and other forms of illegal electricity connections in the estate.

According to information made available to journalists, the enforcement team had visited the estate to disconnect illegal connections and restore affected installations to their approved metering configuration after months of customer sensitisation and warnings against electricity theft.

During the exercise, officials reportedly discovered more than 15 residential premises with allegedly bypassed electricity meters, while the electricity supply serving the estate's security gate was also said to have been connected through an unauthorised bypass arrangement.

Eyewitnesses said the operation later turned violent when some residents allegedly resisted the exercise and prevented the officials from leaving the estate.

Several members of the enforcement team reportedly sustained injuries during the altercation, while mobile phones belonging to some officials were allegedly seized and photographs and video evidence deleted.

Although no fatalities were recorded, injured personnel were later taken for medical treatment.

Sources familiar with the incident said the matter was subsequently reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) responsible for the area before the enforcement officials were able to exit the estate.

Reacting to the incident, AEDC described the attack as unacceptable, saying no employee carrying out lawful duties should be subjected to violence or intimidation.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, said the company would continue to protect the integrity of its electricity distribution network despite the incident.

He noted that attacks on utility workers undermine efforts to curb electricity theft and improve service delivery to customers, urging residents to cooperate with authorised enforcement personnel during official assignments.

The company also appealed to customers to reject electricity theft, warning that illegal connections not only constitute criminal offences but also endanger lives, damage electricity infrastructure and increase losses across the distribution network, ultimately affecting service quality for paying customers. The power distributor said it would continue collaborating with security agencies to ensure those responsible for the attack are identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The incident comes amid an intensified nationwide campaign by electricity distribution companies to combat meter bypass, illegal connections and vandalism, practices which industry stakeholders say account for significant commercial losses and continue to threaten the financial sustainability of Nigeria's power sector. Recent industry engagements have also called for stricter enforcement and faster prosecution of offenders involved in electricity theft and attacks on utility workers.

Industry analysts note that attacks on electricity workers carrying out lawful enforcement duties have become an increasing concern across the sector. Earlier this year, an AEDC employee was allegedly assaulted while attempting to disconnect an illegally reconnected customer in Nasarawa State, prompting renewed calls for stronger protection of utility personnel and tougher sanctions against electricity theft.