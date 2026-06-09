U.S. Judge Blocks Trump’s $100,000 Fee For Skilled Visa

A U.S. federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump from imposing a $100,000 fee on employers filing visa applications for foreign highly-skilled workers.

The United States awards 85,000 H-1B visas per year on a lottery system. India accounts for around three-quarters of the recipients. H-1B visa fees previously cost up to $5,000.

District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic-ruled states that the move usurped taxation powers held by Congress and the fee for the H-1B visas constituted an unlawful tax.

“The substance and application of the $100,000 payment reveal that it is a tax, regardless of what the payment is called,” Sorokin wrote in his 42-page ruling.







