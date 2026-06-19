Terrorists Again Attack 18-Seater Passengers Bus Along Kabba-Okene Highway In Kogi, Abduct All Occupants

Terrorists suspected to be bandits have attacked an 18-seater passenger bus along the Kabba–Okene Road in Kogi State, abducting all passengers on board.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, shortly after the vehicle passed the vicinity of Kogi State University in Kabba.

It was gathered that the white commercial bus was intercepted by heavily armed attackers who forced the vehicle to a stop before whisking away all occupants to an unknown destination.

A local platform, Egbe Makun Parrot, reported that the assailants carried out the operation along the highway, a route that has witnessed growing security concerns in recent years.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers led the passengers into a nearby bush while leaving the vehicle behind at the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, the abandoned bus was still reportedly at the location where the attack occurred, while the whereabouts of the victims remained unknown.

The latest incident has created fears among commuters and residents who regularly travel along the Kabba–Okene Road, with many calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the highway and rescue the abducted passengers.

It was previously reported that suspected armed robbers have shot and killed a serving officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunday Idakwo, while he was on duty along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway.

A top security source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that the slain officer, ASP Idakwo, was attached to the Safer Highway Patrol of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command.

According to the source, the officer was carrying out his official duties when he came under attack from armed robbers operating along the highway.

“This ASP Sunday Idakwo, attached to the Safer Highway Patrol, FCT Command, was killed today while on duty along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway. He was attacked by armed robbers,” the source said.

The circumstances surrounding the attack were still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

However, security sources said the incident has heightened concerns over the growing insecurity on major highways across the country, particularly routes linking the Federal Capital Territory to other parts of Nigeria.

SR