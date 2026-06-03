President Tinubu Scheduled To Address National Assembly On Democracy Day ( June 12 )

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint session of the National Assembly on June 12 as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The address will form part of a series of official events lined up by the Federal Government to commemorate the 2026 Democracy Day, according to the Inter-Ministerial Committee inaugurated on Tuesday to coordinate the nationwide programme.

Other activities lined up for the celebration included a World Press Conference on June 4, special Juma’at prayers on June 5, an inter-denominational church service on June 7, a Democracy Day public lecture on June 9, youth and women-oriented programmes on June 10, a presidential broadcast on June 12, and a Democracy Day Gala night.

Inaugurating the committee, the Federal Government paid tribute to the late Chief MKO Abiola and other heroes of the June 12 struggle.

A statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s Media Aide, Yomi Odunuga, said the SGF, George Akume, noted that the Democracy Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by Nigerians who fought for democratic governance.

Akume described the June 12 anniversary as a significant moment to honour those who contributed to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“The democratic values and institutions being strengthened across the country today are founded on the sacrifices and struggles of patriots and democrats who fought for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria,” he said.

The SGF paid tribute to the heroes of the June 12, 1993, struggle and particularly to the late MKO Abiola, whose sacrifice and commitment to democracy, he said, led to the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Akume also said the celebration would provide an opportunity for the Federal Government to showcase its achievements and reaffirm its commitment to democratic ideals, institutional strengthening and national development.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would use the occasion to demonstrate progress made in consolidating democracy, strengthening institutions and implementing reforms despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

With only 10 days to the anniversary, Akume directed members of the committee to begin work immediately to ensure the successful execution of all approved activities.

He added that the celebration would be “modest but purposeful” in line with the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.





Akume said the committee had been divided into sub-committees to handle various aspects of the celebration and directed all sub-committee secretaries to submit their budgets for approval.





He expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a successful commemoration and urged stakeholders to work together to ensure that the celebration serves as a worthy tribute to Nigeria’s democratic heroes and a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to democratic governance.

The committee is chaired by the SGF and comprises key ministers, security chiefs and senior government officials, including the Ministers of Information, Interior, Defence, Finance and Foreign Affairs, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, among others.

Nigeria marks Democracy Day every June 12 to commemorate the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999 and to honour the legacy of the June 12, 1993 presidential election widely believed to have been won by the late MKO Abiola.







