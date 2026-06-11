Police Nab 22-year-old Armed Robbery Suspect In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 22-year-old suspected armed robber and cultist, Odeshola Afeez, following several complaints over his activities in the state.

Afeez was arrested based on information that he was harassing passers-by and causing panic within the Lagos community. Following a search, a locally-made pistol, cartridge and local charms were recovered from him.

Also, preliminary investigation revealed the suspect as a notorious cultist who had allegedly been terrorising residents and engaging in activities capable of disturbing public peace. Further findings indicated that he had been evading arrest before his eventual apprehension by police operatives.

Commending the prompt response and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operation, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to combating cultism, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the state.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police with credible and timely information through the emergency lines.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command has debunked what it described as a false and misleading report that schools in Bosso, Kpakungu, Sabon-Wuse and Lambata local councils were attacked by hoodlums.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated that a visit to all the schools mentioned in those areas proved that no such attack occurred. He urged the public to disregard the information as false, and possibly originated from mischief makers to cause panic and fear among the public and in school environments.

Abiodun said an investigation has commenced to unravel the source of the report and arrest the mischief makers.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, had earlier directed divisional police officers to work closely with school administrators, in line with the school protection initiatives, for the safety of students, staff and the community.







