Peter Obi Cannot Defeat Tinubu In Lagos Again ..Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, has dismissed suggestions that the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi poses a political threat to the Tinubu administration, insisting that the government is focused on delivering its mandate.





Speaking during an interview on Mic On Podcast over the weekend, Dare said the administration was not afraid of Obi, arguing that the government’s performance and policy initiatives had strengthened its position ahead of the 2027 general elections.





“This government is not afraid of Peter Obi. He is not a nightmare to our government. Maybe before, Peter Obi was a threat, but right now, he is no threat because we stand on the solid ground of performance,” Dare said.





“We have been able to interrogate the problems of this country. Decisions are being taken, policies are being unfolded across the country, and we have a scorecard to show,” he added.





“Peter Obi is not a nightmare. Maybe you replace nightmare with nuisance because if you see some of his reactions, they are very pedantic. Sometimes you wonder. You listen to some of his interviews, ask him a question, and he goes in a roundabout direction that does not make sense,” he said.





“Peter Obi defeated President Tinubu in Lagos in 2023. This is 2027; he can’t defeat Tinubu again in Lagos,” he said.