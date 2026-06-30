Pastor Adeboye Defends Tinubu, Says Commander-in-Chief Cannot Fight On All Fronts

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has defended President Bola Tinubu against criticism over Nigeria's security challenges, insisting that the President has carried out his constitutional responsibility by directing the military to tackle insecurity.

Speaking at the US–Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington, D.C., Adeboye said many people misunderstand the role of a Commander-in-Chief, explaining that a president is expected to provide leadership and issue directives, while security agencies execute those orders on the ground.

To illustrate his point, the cleric compared Tinubu's role to that of U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that national leaders do not personally participate in military operations but rely on the armed forces to carry out their instructions.

Despite defending the President, Adeboye acknowledged that Nigeria's security situation has deteriorated significantly. He lamented that terrorism and kidnapping, once largely confined to the North, have now spread into southern parts of the country, saying the crisis has become a personal concern as it has reached communities close to him.

The cleric called for sustained efforts by security agencies to restore peace while urging Nigerians to continue praying for the nation.