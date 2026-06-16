Nollywood Actor Emeka Ike Sue INEC, Wike’s Spokesman

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Lere Olayinka, media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged breach of his personal data.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1272/2026, was filed on Monday, June 15, 2026, by the actor through his lawyer, Leonard Adeh.

The legal action followed a controversy in May after Olayinka allegedly shared screenshots on X showing details of Emeka Ike’s voter registration transfer from Imo State to the Federal Capital Territory.

The information was said to have appeared to come from a restricted INEC administrative portal, sparking public concern over how private voter data could be accessed and published online.

INEC had earlier denied claims of a major external hacking of its Continuous Voter Registration database, but attributed the unauthorised disclosure to the alleged misuse of valid internal login credentials by authorised personnel.

In the suit, Emeka Ike is asking the court to declare that the publication of his voter information without his consent violated his fundamental right to privacy and protection of personal data.

He is also asking the court to hold INEC responsible for failing in its statutory duty to protect voters’ private data from unauthorised access and exposure.

The actor is demanding ₦10 billion in aggravated and general damages against INEC and Olayinka, jointly and severally, over the alleged violation of his privacy rights.

He is also seeking an order directing Olayinka to pull down the post, tender a written apology, and publish the apology on his X handle as well as in three national newspapers for two weeks.



