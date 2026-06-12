Nigerian Immigrant Cop Found Guilty of Kidnapping & Raping 14-Year-Old Girl While On Duty In USA

A former police officer who swore to protect children has been convicted for using his badge to prey on one.

Sinmi Asomuyide, 33, a Nigerian immigrant and ex-officer in Kokomo, Indiana, was found guilty by a federal jury after a five-day trial for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old runaway girl while on duty in June 2024.

Instead of helping a missing child, Asomuyide exploited her.

Assigned to follow up on the missing 14-year-old, he picked her up and took her to a youth center. He stopped in a parking lot to ask her inappropriate sexual questions, then dropped her at home and exchanged phone numbers.

He tracked her phone location, showed up at her home unannounced, handcuffed her, and forced her into his marked squad car while still on duty.

He drove her to an abandoned parking lot and sexually assaulted her. The victim told investigators she repeatedly begged him to stop. He refused.

After the assault, he told her not to tell anyone or it would “be on her.” He then lied to Indiana State Police, denied sexual contact, and claimed there was no reason his semen would be in the patrol car. Forensic evidence proved otherwise. He also deleted a messaging app used to contact her.

He was found guilty on two federal counts: deprivation of rights under color of law – covering the kidnapping and sexual assault and witness tampering/obstruction.

Related state charges in Howard County were dismissed once the federal case proceeded. Asomuyide now faces up to life in prison at sentencing.

This case shatters public trust. A uniform, a squad car, and authority were weaponized against a vulnerable child. When those sworn to serve become predators, the damage extends far beyond one victim.