Mr Ibu's First Wife Speaks On Raging Controversies Over His Properties

Late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu's first wife speaks on raging controversy on his properties

"Stella Okafor, whom King Mitchy interviewed, is the fifth wife of my late husband, while I am his first wife. When my husband was on his sickbed, Stella had my first son and our adopted daughter arrested because they were in charge of the money Nigerians donated.





Even after my husband's de@th, Stella sold the house in Enugu for about ₦18 million. She also claimed that water was entering Mr. Ibu's house in Lagos, which made the police advise us to rent another house for her. We did, not knowing she intended to sell the Lagos property as well.





After my husband's burial, Stella and her group took all the money and went on a spending spree. Now you think karma won't catch up with you? What you're experiencing now is only the beginning; the real karma is still coming.





Even if you turn to national begger and people donates millions of naira to you again, you will still come online in the future to beg.





You have already turn yourself to begger, keep begging oooo.





Nigerians please help me beg stella to allow our husband rest in peace.





You are the 5th wife, why did you keep on flaunting your children as the only children of Mr Ibu, how about Amara, onyebuchi, Valentine, the twins in porthacort and other children in Ghana?"





— Late Mr. Ibu's first wife responds to Stella Okafor's (Mr Ibu's 5th wife) claims during her interview with King Mitchy, accusing her of selling the late actor's properties and mismanaging funds.



