More Details On How Anambra Based Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Converting 75 Women As Wives

Pastor Harrison Charles of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State, has been arrested for allegedly taking 75 married women from their husbands and made them his wives

The social media has been awash with the confessions and accusations of his victims and their relatives who claimed the clergy man sometimes swaps wives with other people’s husbands in his church, or outrightly taking some other people’s wives for himself.

Since the Anambra State government began the crackdown on fake pastors, which led to the arraignment of eight of them last week, many victims of fake pastors have been coming up and narrating their ordeals in the hands of the so-called men of God.

A media aide to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Dr Ejimofor Opara, in a post on Facebook, said the clergy man was arrested and handed over to the police.

Opara, who said that a joint investigation by the Anambra State Police Command and the state government has commenced, called on anyone who has facts about the pastor to reach the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Prince Ken Emeakayi for testimonies.

He said: “Pastor Harrison Charles, owner of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, was arrested by operatives of Agunechemba following a viral video containing several allegations against him.

“He is currently being investigated by the police, in collaboration with the Anambra State government.

“During his arrest, about eleven babies were found in his home. He claimed to be the father of these eleven babies and that they are from eleven of his wives.

“He also claimed that he does not know the number of wives he has married or the total number of children he has.

“While investigations continue, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Mr. Ken Emeakayi, has urged anyone with additional information to report it to the State government.”







