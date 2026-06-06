MOBO Awards Founder Kanya King Dies From Colon Cancer

Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards, has died at the age of 57 following a battle with colon cancer.

Her passing was confirmed on Friday, June 5, more than a year after she publicly revealed her diagnosis. In a statement, the MOBO Organization announced the news with “immeasurable sorrow,” describing King as a fearless champion of Black music and culture.





“Kanya passed away peacefully on 3 June 2026 after a courageous and characteristically determined battle with colon cancer. She was surrounded by her family, close friends and love,” the statement said.

The organization said the 2026 MOBO Awards, marking the 30th anniversary of the event, would be dedicated to her memory, with every performance and moment honoring her legacy.

King founded the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards in 1996 with the aim of celebrating and elevating Black British music at a time when it received limited mainstream recognition.

She launched the platform after remortgaging her home, building what would become one of the UK’s most influential music award ceremonies.

The organization described her as a “single mother from a Kilburn council estate” who was told the idea would not succeed, but who went on to create a global platform that transformed the music industry.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen. after Colon Cancer battle





Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards, has died at the age of 57 following a battle with colon cancer.





Her passing was confirmed on Friday, June 5, more than a year after she publicly revealed her diagnosis. In a statement, the MOBO Organization announced the news with “immeasurable sorrow,” describing King as a fearless champion of Black music and culture.

“Kanya passed away peacefully on 3 June 2026 after a courageous and characteristically determined battle with colon cancer. She was surrounded by her family, close friends and love,” the statement said.





The organization said the 2026 MOBO Awards, marking the 30th anniversary of the event, would be dedicated to her memory, with every performance and moment honoring her legacy.

King founded the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards in 1996 with the aim of celebrating and elevating Black British music at a time when it received limited mainstream recognition.

She launched the platform after remortgaging her home, building what would become one of the UK’s most influential music award ceremonies.

The organization described her as a “single mother from a Kilburn council estate” who was told the idea would not succeed, but who went on to create a global platform that transformed the music industry.





May her soul rest in peace, Amen.