Miss UNIJOS Mourns Her Fiance Killed By Bandits

Reigning Miss University of Jos, Promise Dikko, is mourning her fiance who was k!lled by bandits.

The beauty queen confirmed the devastating news in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

According to Dikko, they had made preparation and bookings for their wedding scheduled to hold on December 27, 2026.

“Rip my hero. I kept this photo to post it when it close to wedding date,” she wrote.

“27th December was supposed to be the date. We have made prep and bookings.

“But you left me. Bandit k!lled you for me. Nigeria happened to me. Rest easy my hero.”