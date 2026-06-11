Miss UNIJOS Mourns Her Fiance Killed By Bandits

byCKN NEWS -
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Reigning Miss University of Jos, Promise Dikko, is mourning her fiance who was k!lled by bandits.

The beauty queen confirmed the devastating news in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

According to Dikko, they had made preparation and bookings for their wedding scheduled to hold on December 27, 2026. 

“Rip my hero. I kept this photo to post it when it close to wedding date,” she wrote.

“27th December was supposed to be the date. We have made prep and bookings. 

“But you left me. Bandit k!lled you for me. Nigeria happened to me. Rest easy my hero.”

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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