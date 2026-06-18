Libya Arrests Two Nigerians Over Inciting Social Media Posts

byCKN NEWS -
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Security forces in Tripoli, Libya, have arrested two Nigerian nationals in the coastal town of Qarabouli over allegations of spreading inciting content on social media.

According to a report by The Libya Observer on Wednesday, the suspects were detained for allegedly circulating videos and other online materials described by authorities as having an “inciting nature” that promoted violence and criminal activity.

The statement said the content was considered a violation of Libyan laws and posed a threat to public security and stability.

Authorities confirmed that both individuals have been formally charged and that legal procedures have been concluded.

They have since been referred to the Public Prosecution Office for further investigation and possible prosecution in line with Libyan criminal laws.

While details of the identities of the suspects were not immediately disclosed, the case adds to ongoing concerns over the use of social media platforms in Libya, where authorities have in recent years intensified surveillance of online content deemed threatening to national security.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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