Lady Apprehended For Throwing Her Baby Into River

A middle aged lady has been arrested in Delta State for throwing her baby girl into a river

The lady who was seen in a trending video confessed throwing her baby into the river after she was instructed by a prophet

According to her , the prophet informed her that the child was the architect of all her problems and the only solution was to dispose of her

She took her to the river and dumped her , fishermen who saw the sad incident quickly apprehended her and on interrogation, she confessed to the crime

She told them she is a native of Benin City in Edo State

The fishermen were still searching for the corpse of the baby as at the time of this report