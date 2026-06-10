Lady Apprehended For Throwing Her Baby Into River

byCKN NEWS -
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A middle aged lady has been arrested in Delta State for throwing her baby girl into a river 

The lady who was seen in a trending video confessed throwing her baby into the river after she was instructed by a prophet 

According to her , the prophet informed her that the child was the architect of all her problems and the only solution was to dispose of her 

She took her to the river and dumped her , fishermen who saw the sad incident quickly apprehended her and on interrogation,  she confessed to the crime 

She told them she is a native of Benin City in Edo State

The fishermen were still searching for the corpse of the baby as at the time of this report

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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