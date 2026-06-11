Imo Govt Apprehends Fake Heavy-Duty Vehicle Taskforce Impersonating Ministry of Transport Staff

The Imo State Government has apprehended a group of individuals allegedly impersonating officials of the Ministry of Transport and operating an illegal heavy-duty vehicle taskforce across major roads in the state.

The suspects were arrested in the early hours of today at about 4:20 a.m. by the Governor's Monitoring and Compliance Team led by Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, following credible intelligence received by the government.

The operation was carried out simultaneously along the Onitsha-Owerri Road, Port Harcourt-Owerri Road, and Aba-Owerri Road, where the fake taskforce members were reportedly extorting motorists while falsely presenting themselves as government officials.

The impersonators were rounded up by the monitoring team and will be handed over to the relevant law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

The Imo State Government has urged residents to continue providing actionable intelligence to the appropriate authorities, assuring that prompt action will always be taken to safeguard the public and protect the integrity of government institutions.