EFCC Arraigns Two, Company For Alleged N560m Theft In Lagos

‎The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, June 8, 2026, arraigned the duo of Olivia Dike and Azeez Muniru Siyanbola for an alleged N560,000,000,00( Five Hundred and Sixty Million Naira ) theft before Justice R.O. Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The defendants were arraigned alongside a company, Eniafelamo Global Seven Nigeria Limited, on a three-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N560m.

‎One of the counts read: “That you, Olivia Dike, Azeez Muniru Siyanbola, Eniafelamo Global Seven Nigeria Limited and one Taoheed Lekan Abdrahman (at large), between July, 2024 and February, 2025 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly stole and converted to your use the cumulative sum of N560, 000,000.00 (Five Hundred and Sixty Million Naira only), property of Peachland West Africa Limited and lyke Stephen Okpaji, thereby committing a crime, Stealing, contrary to Sections 278(1) (b) and 285(9) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

‎The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.

‎In view of this, prosecution counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed for the remand of the defendants in a Correctional centre.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the case until July 10, 2026, for the hearing of the bail application and the commencement of trial.

The judge also ordered that the first defendant be remanded in a female custodial centre and the second defendant in a maximum security Correctional facility.