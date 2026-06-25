Court Orders DSS To Probe VeryDarkMan Over Alleged Leak Of Coup Trial Evidence

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate how sensitive evidence from an ongoing alleged coup plot trial found its way onto social media.

The development followed claims by the prosecution that materials tendered before the court and served on lawyers representing the defendants were later seen circulating online through social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

During proceedings on Tuesday, prosecution counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) informed the court that videos presented as evidence in the trial had allegedly appeared on social media. He told the court that the social media influencer was present in the courtroom and called for an investigation into how the materials became public.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik subsequently directed the DSS to investigate the alleged leak and identify anyone responsible for violating the court's earlier witness protection orders.

The judge stated that if any evidence exists showing that protected court materials were published online, those behind the act must be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Lawyers representing the six defendants denied any involvement in the alleged leak and challenged the prosecution to formally present evidence linking anyone to the publication of the materials.

The case is part of the ongoing trial involving six men accused of plotting to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The defendants have denied the allegations against them.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned proceedings to allow the continuation of a trial-within-trial aimed at determining whether statements allegedly made by the defendants were obtained voluntarily.

The prosecution also closed its case in the trial-within-trial after presenting four witnesses who insisted that the defendants were neither tortured nor forced to make statements while in custody.

The court is expected to continue hearing the matter in the coming days, while ruling on the defendants' bail applications has been fixed for July 20.

The latest development has sparked fresh debate over freedom of information, courtroom confidentiality, social media activism and the handling of sensitive national security cases in Nigeria.



