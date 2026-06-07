Bayo Adelabu's Mother Speaks After Release Of Her Daughter And Grandsons

Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adelabu, mother of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has recounted how she wept over the abduction of schoolchildren in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo state, only for her own daughter and twin grandsons to be kidnapped the following day.

Mrs Adelabu made the revelation in a viral video posted by Oyo Affairs on Sunday following the safe rescue of her last daughter, Olaide Adegoke, and her twin grandsons.

The family was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, in Ibadan.

They were rescued ‘unharmed’ on Saturday night by police operatives during an operation in which two suspected kidnappers were neutralised.

Speaking with visible relief and joy, the elderly woman expressed gratitude to God.

“Olaide, Peter’s mother, is my daughter, my last born. I am very happy, very happy. I give thanks to God for the mercy bestowed upon me,” she said.

“That I cried and saw helpers, and saw that my children were rescued unhurt; that my children came home in peace, and I can see all three of them. I thank all those involved in ensuring they were released.”

She also spoke about other victims still in captivity, especially the schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oriire LGA days before her family’s ordeal.

“A day before my children’s incident, I wept bitterly when I saw those children on the phone, without knowing it would happen to me too the following day,” she said.

Mrs. Adelabu continued with prayers for the remaining hostages.

“May God release them from captivity. I prayed for them too, just as I prayed for my children over the past five days. The God who freed my children from bondage will free others too. None of them will die there. They will all come home safely,” she said.

She also prayed for the government and the country.

“God will help stop such occurrences in Nigeria. God will help the government and Nigeria.”

The rescue of the Adelabu family comes amid a recent wave of kidnapping incidents in the country.

The abduction in Oriire, involving over 40 schoolchildren and teachers, sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns about insecurity in parts of the state, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities.



