Why Nigerian Govt Banned Honorary Degree Holders From Using ‘Dr’ Title

byCKN NEWS -
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The Federal Government has barred recipients of honorary degrees from adding “Dr” to their names.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced this at a press briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday,May 6. He said the decision was taken at the Federal Executive Council meeting, which held on April 30.

Alausa said the move was aimed at ending decades of indiscriminate conferment of degrees for political patronage and financial gain.

“The recent trend we’ve seen with the award of honorary degrees has revealed a growing abuse and politicisation of this academic privilege. We’ve seen awards being used for political patronage, for financial gain, as well as the conferral of awards on serving public officials, which, as part of the ethics of honorary degree awards, should not happen.”

According to the Minister, universities that violate the FEC decision will face sanctions, adding that the Vice Chancellors had been directed to streamline the process.

He added that going forward, universities will have to seek approval from the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) before they can award the degrees.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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