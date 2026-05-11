Why I Beat Up My Daughter, Bbnaija Ilebaye’s Father Opened Up

Ilebaye Odiniya's father is Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya (or Emmanuel Godson Odiniya), an Abuja-based politician and former Physical Health Education teacher from Kogi State

“Ilebaye’s issue started after she left the Big Brother house. I want to put the record straight that what led to the incident wasn’t that I didn’t love my daughter, and she’s one of my best child.

If you take records to the days back, you will know she attended one of the best schools. That is to let you know how much I love her.

During her time on BBNaija, I contributed a lot and stood by my daughter, and made sure people voted for her massively. After she successfully came out and won, she changed.

Ilebaye stopped listening to me. I will book her 5 to 6 times in a week and she wouldn’t give me audience. I saw a lot of things going wrong with her. She doesn’t want to listen to anyone again, to the extent that her mother disowned her at some point.

I told my daughter the nature of friends she’s making doesn’t align with our culture, but my daughter still wouldn’t listen. My daughter will go and beautify her face, a child of 24/25, go for surgery to beautify her face and b&mbu&m.

Each time I complain, problem will come and she will start insulting me, but I kept swallowing it. To a certain time, I couldn’t bear it any longer. I forced her to sit with me so I can caution her because she’s disappointing me too much.

My daughter will insult to the extent that she will ask me, ‘Who am I? Am I a father?’ One day she took AC anger and h!t me with it till blood started gushing out of my body. Instead of her to run away, my daughter will face me as if she wants to beat me. That was why I was provoked, and determined I wouldn’t let it slide this time.

Even if I need help, my daughter will never assist me. The most recent one I was not happy about was when I was supposed to go for medical check-up in Dubai.

I told my daughter to borrow me money and that when I get back, I will pay her back. My daughter told me she doesn’t have, but a week before that, she went to one of her colleague’s wedding, whom they call Cross, to spend bundles.

And again, the way she was going with one of my sons I have two sons, one is 14 and the other is 10, she adulterated the one of 14 with substance. I cried when the principal expelled him from school. I’m pleading with everyone to put me in prayers so Ilebaye can change for good...”