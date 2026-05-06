Tinubu Engages Foreign Investors In Paris

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday had a meeting with foreign investors in Paris as part of his three nations tour

Here is the post by Minister of Finance Taiwo Oyedele on one of such visits

𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬

"We will not bring back fuel subsidy because it creates distortions for the economy, and we won't introduce price control because we believe in the market... the situation in Iran presents new opportunities for us as the world looks to diversify sources of energy and invest in new markets."





"Nigeria recorded a strong GDP growth rate of 11.2% in US dollar terms in 2025 reinforcing the country's ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030."

-𝘛𝘢𝘪𝘸𝘰 𝘖𝘺𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘦, 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘺



