Rotimi Amaechi Rejects ADC Presidential Primary Result









Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has rejected the outcome of the ADC presidential primaries, describing the results as concocted and a betrayal of the party's founding values.





In a strongly worded statement, Amaechi declared that he would only accept the outcome if the process was free, fair, and transparent. He insisted that the exercise fell short of that standard.









"There's no way that about eighty percent of members of the party were not allowed to vote, and you expect me to accept such results," Amaechi said. He accused the party of engaging in the same electoral malpractices it has long criticized the APC and INEC for, including vote buying and result writing.





Amaechi warned that a party that disenfranchises its own members cannot claim to offer Nigerians a better alternative. His rejection of the results has thrown the ADC's presidential nomination into crisis.