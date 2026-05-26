Rotimi Amaechi Rejects ADC Presidential Primary Result

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has rejected the outcome of the ADC presidential primaries, describing the results as concocted and a betrayal of the party's founding values.

In a strongly worded statement, Amaechi declared that he would only accept the outcome if the process was free, fair, and transparent. He insisted that the exercise fell short of that standard.




"There's no way that about eighty percent of members of the party were not allowed to vote, and you expect me to accept such results," Amaechi said. He accused the party of engaging in the same electoral malpractices it has long criticized the APC and INEC for, including vote buying and result writing.

Amaechi warned that a party that disenfranchises its own members cannot claim to offer Nigerians a better alternative. His rejection of the results has thrown the ADC's presidential nomination into crisis.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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