Police Probe Killing Of Bride’s Father, During Lagos Wedding

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the killing of a bride’s father, 54-year-old Durosimi Anthony Taiwo, and a hype man at a wedding in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

The hype man, aged 30, was shot alongside the bride’s father during the event held at 4B Oviawe Street, off Awosika Street, Governor’s Road.

Speaking with The Guardian, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, said: “The Command is aware of the incident and as of today (yesterday), no arrest has been made, but the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State for thorough investigation and we are yet to ascertain the reason for the attack.

“We will get to the root of this when we make the arrest.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, commended the consistent support and cooperation the command receives from Armed Forces formations across the state.

He said such synergy is crucial to combating crime, maintaining law and order, and addressing emerging security threats.

Fatai reaffirmed the command’s commitment, in collaboration with other security agencies, to sustaining peace, enhancing public safety and ensuring a secure environment for socio-economic activities.

He added that the command remains committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to strengthen partnerships with relevant stakeholders in the interest of public safety.

The commissioner warned troublemakers and their sponsors that the command will not tolerate actions capable of breaching the peace in any part of the state.

“The full weight of the law will be applied to those arrested. Parents and guardians are hereby enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist forthwith from any act that threatens the safety of lives and property in the state,” he added.

He urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear and to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities that may threaten public peace and security through the command’s emergency lines.