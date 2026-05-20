Peter Obi Emerges As NDC Sole Presidential Candidate After Screening

Ahead of 2027 Presidential and general elections, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, ADC has screened Peter Obi, as the only presidential aspirant for the forthcoming election.

Obi arrived at the party’s national secretariat shortly after the chairman of the screening committee and former governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu entered the venue for the exercise.

Speaking with Journalists after the screening, which lasted for more than two hours, the former Anambra State Governor who dismissed speculations that he had emerged as the party’s consensus presidential candidate, insisted that the process remained open and democratic, said, “How can it be based on consensus? The party opened up the expression of interest forms for people to buy. I bought the form. As the party said, I’m the only one who expressed interest. That’s it.”

The former Anambra State governor who commended the NDC for conducting what he described as a transparent screening process, said, “At NDC, we are choosing to do things properly. When we say there is going to be a screening, there is going to be a screening. That is democracy in action.”

Reacting to insinuations that former President Goodluck Jonathan may join the presidential race, Obi who noted that he was not preoccupied with potential opponents but focused on rebuilding the country, said, “Democracy is about people offering themselves for service and being voted for. I’m not in any way going around looking for who is contesting. I’m concentrating on how to build a better Nigeria.”

Obi said his priority ahead of the 2027 general elections was to build a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria through inclusive governance anchored on the constitutional principle of federal character.

According to him, Nigeria must become secure enough for citizens to move freely without fear, while families should no longer live in anxiety over insecurity and killings.

“We want to see a country where mothers no longer fear when their children go to school. We want Nigerians to travel all over the country without fear,” he said.

The former governor also stressed the need to address hunger, poverty and corruption, noting that public resources must work for the benefit of all Nigerians rather than a privileged few.

“So many Nigerians go to bed not knowing where the next meal will come from. That must change. We must stop turning public assets into private wealth,” Obi added.