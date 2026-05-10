Missing Lawyer : NBA President Sends Passionate Appeal To IGP Tunji Disu

The President of Nigerian Bar Association Mr Afam Osigwe has sent a passionate appeal to the Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to assist in locating a female law who went missing in Abuja

This was a statement posted on his verified social media handle

"RELEASE EUNICE AMEH NOW!

When a young lawyer goes missing, the pain is not distant to the Nigerian Bar Association, it is personal. We are more than a professional body; we are a community bound by shared sacrifice, shared dreams, and a collective duty to stand for one another.

The disappearance of Miss Eunice Ameh, our dear colleague and a young Nigerian serving her country through the NYSC scheme, has therefore deeply shaken the entire legal community.

Behind every missing person report is a family unable to sleep, friends clinging to hope, and colleagues praying for safe return. No young Nigerian who answered the call to national service should disappear without an immediate, coordinated, and determined response from our security agencies.

We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to urgently deploy all necessary tactical and intelligence resources toward securing Eunice’s safe release and ensuring that anyone connected to her disappearance is swiftly brought to justice.

This is not a moment for routine assurances. Every passing hour matters, and every effort must count.

We stand firmly with her family, friends, and colleagues in this painful time, and we urge anyone with useful information to cooperate with the authorities so that Eunice Ameh can safely return home.

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN

President, Nigerian Bar Association