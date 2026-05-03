Marital Counselling: Bishops Disagree With Pastor Adeboye's Advice To Men

Bishops under the aegis of the Ecumenical Synods of Bishops, Archbishops, Apostles and Senior Clergy have disagreed with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his warning that men should not marry women who cannot cook.

Adeboye gave the warning while sharing marital guidelines for young men during the May edition of the Holy Ghost Service on Saturday.

He cautioned that marrying based solely on beauty or ignoring practical considerations could lead to what he described as a “deep trap.”

The cleric stressed that spiritual discernment and domestic competence should take precedence over physical attraction and social status, warning men not to be carried away by outward appearance

He said, “There are many demons that are very beautiful. If you marry because of beauty, you might choose a demon. I’m not saying all beautiful people are demonic. If it’s beauty alone that leads you into marriage, it’s a deep trap.

Citing Sarah and the Shunamite woman as biblical examples of hospitable cooks, Adeboye said, “Don’t marry a girl who cannot cook. We are talking of excellent counsel. Only I can tell you these things. Even if a prophet says this is your wife, if she can’t cook, say ‘Thank you, keep her.’”

Commenting on the warning, the International Secretary of the Bishops, Archbishop Osazee William, disagreed with Adeboye’s position, describing it as an opinion rather than a scriptural standard.

William, while speaking on the matter said, “Is it scriptural for a man not to marry a woman who cannot cook? Even men can cook. This is not directly opposing the father of faith, who is a revered God’s general, but this is an opinion.”

The President of the International Fellowship of Ecumenical Ministries argued that cooking ability should not be used as a major yardstick for marriage, noting that character and values are more important.

He added that individuals who lack cooking skills could learn over time, stressing that marriage decisions should be based on broader qualities.





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Don't marry women who can't cook, demand costly weddings, Adeboye warns men

“What about a good cook that is a witch? What about a woman who can cook and becomes obsessed with cooking to the extent that she loses character? You can know how to cook and not be neat or hygienic. Man shall not live by bread alone.

“If a person does not know how to cook, the person can learn. You can even buy a cookery book. I think the yardstick for marrying is a good, godly and industrious character.”

According to him, economic realities have also reshaped family roles, with some women serving as breadwinners and having limited time for domestic duties.

“There are so many women who are breadwinners and do not have time to cook. You can be a good cook and all you know is cooking and nothing else. Men need more than delicious meals. Such a career woman only needs to employ a good cook,” he added.

Earlier at the programme, Adeboye also advised men to reconsider marriage plans if a prospective bride insists on a wedding that could plunge them into debt.

On personal appearance, the cleric warned against excessive use of cosmetics, including false hair, eyelashes and nails, urging men to look beyond outward beauty.

“Don’t marry a girl who does not do things in moderation. No matter how close you are to a wedding and your girl is suggesting a wedding that is going to cost you everything you have and get you into debt, call it off.

“The girl you are going to marry must not be heavily made up. If you look at the girl, the hair on her head is from India. The eyelashes are false. The nails of the hand are false. The nails of the toes are false. You must ask yourself the question, ‘What is behind the mask?”

Citing the Bible, he added that excessive makeup could be a sign of concealment, referencing the character Jezebel in 2 Kings 9:30–37.







