Extrajudicial Killing : Police Parades Officers Behind Killing Of Young Man In Delta State

The Nigeria Police Force has forwarded the case file on the shooting of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State, to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for prosecution.

This was following the confirmation of the dismissal of officers implicated in the incident by the Police Service Commission.

Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Sunday, stating that the development marked a critical step toward ensuring justice in the case.

“The case file has been formally forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for vetting and prosecution. The Force will cooperate fully with the AGF’s office to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion before a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

He said the Police Service Commission had reviewed and ratified the recommendation for the dismissal of ASP Nuhu and three other officers found culpable in the unlawful killing, noting that their dismissal takes immediate effect.

Placid said, “Following the conclusion of investigations, ASP Nuhu and three other members of his team have been arrested and are currently in custody. Internal disciplinary procedures have been concluded against all officers found culpable.

“The Force wishes to state clearly and without ambiguity that all indicted officers have been recommended for dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force. The Police Service Commission has reviewed and ratified this recommendation. Their dismissal is therefore confirmed and takes immediate effect.”

The police spokesman explained that the decision followed findings from an investigation launched after the April 26 incident, which established that the actions of the officers amounted to professional misconduct, abuse of office, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

According to him, the incident occurred after the deceased received a parcel from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, which he attempted to waybill to Sapele.

He said the parcel was found to contain a fabricated Beretta pistol and four rounds of 9mm ammunition, prompting a citizen’s arrest before police intervention.

Placid explained that upon arrival, ASP Nuhu, who led the responding team, shot the already apprehended and unarmed suspect, contrary to established rules of engagement.

“The Force wishes to be unequivocal: no criminal suspicion, however grave, justifies extra-judicial action. Every suspect is entitled to due process under the law,” Placid said.

He confirmed that the officers involved had been arrested and were currently in custody, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects, including the driver who delivered the parcel and two vigilante members linked to the incident.

Reiterating the Force’s commitment to accountability, Placid assured the public and the victim’s family that justice would be pursued.

“The Nigeria Police Force does not shield officers who violate the law. No rank or position will place any officer above accountability,” he said.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations as the legal process unfolds.





FULL STATEMENT

NIGERIA POLICE FORCE

PRESS ADDRESS BY THE FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID

Distinguished members of the press, good day.

I welcome you to this briefing on a matter that has drawn significant public attention, the fatal shooting of Mr. Mene Ogidi, aged 28 years, in Effurun, Delta State, on the 26th of April 2026. The Inspector-General of Police has directed that the public be kept fully informed as this matter progresses, and it is in that spirit that I address you today.

THE INCIDENT

On 26th April 2026 in Effurun, Delta State, the deceased, Mr. Mene Ogidi, received a parcel from a friend in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, delivered to him by a driver.

After collection, he proceeded to a motor park to waybill the parcel to Sapele, with the name, address, and phone number of the intended receiver written on it.

The parcel was searched and found to contain a fabricated Beretta pistol and 9mm live ammunition.

Citizens who witnessed this effected a citizen’s arrest of the deceased and subsequently contacted the police.

ASP Nuhu and members of his team responded and arrived at the scene. The suspect was formally handed over to ASP Nuhu as team lead.

At that point, rather than follow established police rules of engagement and standard operational procedures, ASP Nuhu shot and killed the unarmed, already-apprehended suspect.

The remains of Mr. Mene Ogidi have been deposited at the mortuary. A formal autopsy will be conducted by a certified pathologist, and the findings will form part of the evidence to support prosecution in this case.

INVESTIGATION AND FINDINGS

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police ordered an immediate and thorough investigation conducted by the Police Monitoring Unit.

The investigation established that the actions of ASP Nuhu and members of his team constituted professional misconduct, abuse of office, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, culminating in the unlawful killing of Mr. Mene Ogidi.

The Force wishes to be unequivocal: no criminal suspicion, however grave, justifies extra-judicial action. Every suspect, regardless of the nature of allegations against them, is entitled to due process under the law.

ARRESTS AND DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Following the conclusion of investigations, ASP Nuhu and three other members of his team have been arrested and are currently in custody.

Internal disciplinary procedures have been concluded against all officers found culpable. The Force wishes to state clearly and without ambiguity that all indicted officers have been recommended for dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force. The Police Service Commission has reviewed and ratified this recommendation. Their dismissal is therefore confirmed and takes immediate effect.

The case file has been formally forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for vetting and prosecution. The Force will cooperate fully with the AGF’s office to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion before a court of competent jurisdiction.

OUTSTANDING SUSPECTS

The driver who delivered the parcel from Yenagoa, as well as two members of the vigilante group involved in the citizen’s arrest, remain at large. Tactical teams have been deployed and coordinated investigative measures are ongoing to ensure their arrest and prosecution.

COMMITMENT OF THE FORCE

The Nigeria Police Force reassures Nigerians, particularly the family of Mr. Mene Ogidi, that justice will be served in this matter. The Force does not shield officers who violate the law. No rank, no position, and no circumstance will be permitted to place any officer above accountability.

This case is being handled with the full weight of transparency and institutional integrity. The Nigeria Police Force is aware that the eyes of Nigerians and the international community are on this matter, and we are resolved that our actions will reflect the highest standards of justice, accountability, and respect for human rights.

We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and assure them that the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on all those found culpable.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain calm, continue to cooperate with law enforcement, and trust that this process will be seen through to the end.

Thank you.

DCP Anthony Okon Placid, mnipr, psc (+), mni

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja



