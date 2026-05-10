Despite Court Cases : Former AGF Malami Picks ADC Governorship Nomination Form In Kebbi

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has obtained the governorship nomination form of the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election.

Malami, in a statement released on Saturday through his social media platforms, said he decided to contest because he could no longer remain silent over what he described as rising insecurity, poverty, poor healthcare, declining education standards, and economic hardship in Kebbi State.

He alleged that the state is currently experiencing one of the worst humanitarian and governance crises in Nigeria, citing statistics on out-of-school children, multidimensional poverty, maternal mortality, malnutrition, and insecurity.

According to him, over 67 percent of children between the ages of six and 15 are out of school, while more than 88 percent of children in the state reportedly live in multidimensional poverty.

The former minister also raised concerns about the healthcare sector, stating that maternal mortality remains high, while many rural communities lack access to proper antenatal care and other essential medical services.

Speaking on insecurity, Malami said several communities across the state continue to face attacks by bandits and kidnappers, forcing farmers to abandon their farmlands and businesses to operate under fear and uncertainty.

He accused the current administration of misplaced priorities at a time when citizens are grappling with hardship and insecurity.

Declaring what he called a “State of Emergency on Misgovernance” in Kebbi State, the ADC governorship aspirant pledged to prioritise security, quality education, improved healthcare, agricultural revival, and youth empowerment if elected governor in 2027.

Malami said his ambition is driven by service, accountability, and sustainable development, adding that the era of ineffective leadership and empty propaganda must come to an end.

He also called on the people of Kebbi State to support his vision of rebuilding the state into a safer and more prosperous society.

“There will be no retreat and no surrender in the collective struggle to rescue our state,” he declared.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Friday, got married to Nana Hadiza, the daughter of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).



